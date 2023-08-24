Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville charter school’s air condition system stopped working Wednesday morning, but school leaders decided to not dismiss early despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary continued without air conditioning after the school reported its air conditioning system failed due to the extreme temperatures around 11:30 a.m.

At the time, the school had started lunch and leaders did not want to interrupt that service.

“While temperatures in the school remained bearable, we took extra precautions by using fans and moving the students from warmer classrooms to cooler spaces like the gym,” Principal Bobby Miles said in a statement.

Miles said a repair technician arrived at the school at about noon and determined it would not be a quick fix. They sent a text alert to families around 1:30 p.m. giving them the option to pick their children up early.

Tara Bender was one of many parents who rushed to get their children from the school. She said there was a long line of cars outside the school when she arrived.

“My son had been there for hours without A/C,” Bender said. “The staff, they don’t deserve that. No one deserves that.”

Bender said she was concerned her son, Avron, would not be safe in the hot building because he has asthma. Avron said classes carried on as normal, but he had to keep wiping sweat off his forehead.

The school said its start time will be delayed to 9 a.m. on Thursday to give repair crews time to repair the A/C and get the building cooled down.

Bender said she will not let her child go inside the building until she knows the air conditioning is working.

