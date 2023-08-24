65 bikes to be donated to Goodlettsville Elementary 1st graders

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Horizon Bank will help build 65 bikes that will be donated to the entire first-grade class of Goodlettsville Elementary School.

Employees of First Horizon Bank will be making the bikes before the donation. They will make the bikes at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and on Friday, Aug. 25, they will deliver them to the students.

The donation will include a live demonstration by a professional mountain biker, three-time National Champion and current world record holder for the bunny hop, Jeff Lenosky. Lenosky will provide a few tips and tricks to encourage the kids to get outside.

First Horizon Bank teamed up with the nonprofit Can’D Aid to donate the bikes.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.