Woman found shot in a car on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight at a busy intersection in East Nashville.

Witnesses said they did not hear a single gunshot.

The investigation has yet to uncover where the actual shooting took place.

When officers arrived, they found a girl in a vehicle near the Gallatin Pike and Litton Avenue intersection who had been shot.

Marty Waynick said he was at the scene and did not hear any gunshots, but he witnessed the chaotic aftermath.

“A girl came out and asked if I heard someone scream and I said ‘yeah.’” Waynick explained. “Then I walked over there and there was a girl sitting down, she had a paper towel on her head, she was bleeding, and then another girl standing there had blood on her shirt. I guess from trying to help that other girl. Pretty scary. Pretty scary. A lot of stuff happens around here. I’ve been here 61 years and I’ve seen a lot of stuff happen around here. Here lately, there’s a lot more happening.”

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

