Wilson County State Fair prepares for extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year, more and more people are flocking to the Wilson County State Fair.

“Every event we have had has exceeded our expectations,” Randall Clemons with the fair said.

With that, there are more precautions fair officials have to take.

”We are doing everything possible to prepare for the heat that we currently have,” Clemons said.

The fairgrounds have two large, air-conditioned buildings, and Clemons encourages fairgoers to go in one of them to take a break. He said misting fans, outdoor central units and water will also be available.

Some events will place on shaded stages and in shaded areas.

Before you leave home, Clemons says to prepare yourself for the heat.

“Be sure that you’re drinking plenty of liquids,” Clemons said. “What you’re wearing, be sure that you do have something if you’re here in the sun times – prepare your head.”

The intense heat will continue for the remainder of the fair, which ends on Aug. 26.

