Wilson Co. Schools scale back outdoor activities, practices due to heat wave

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County schools are scaling back outdoor activities this week to combat the heat.

The school system said due to the heat wave, all of its outdoor activities are canceled between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

After that, the district will be under a Heat Watch from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The expected heat index range of between 100 and 104 degrees between 5 PM and 8 PM will necessitate unlimited access to water, a maximum practice time of one hour, 20 minutes of rest breaks distributed throughout the hour of practice and no conditioning activities,” WCS said.

