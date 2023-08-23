Wilson Co. Schools scale back outdoor activities, practices due to heat wave

The school system said due to the heat wave, all of its outdoor activities are canceled between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County schools are scaling back outdoor activities this week to combat the heat.

After that, the district will be under a Heat Watch from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The expected heat index range of between 100 and 104 degrees between 5 PM and 8 PM will necessitate unlimited access to water, a maximum practice time of one hour, 20 minutes of rest breaks distributed throughout the hour of practice and no conditioning activities,” WCS said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

