WATCH: Covenant School mom shares powerful untold story during special session

During the hearing, Hanson spoke about a teacher’s heroics that kept her son and other students safe during the shooting at The Covenant School.
Covenant School mom shares powerful story on teacher keeping students safe during deadly shooting
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a Civil Justice Committee hearing on day three of the special session, a Covenant School mom shared a powerful untold story of how a teacher helped keep her son and other students safe during the deadly shooting.

The hearing Rebecca Hanson and other Covenant School moms attended was over HB 7064, which would allow law enforcement officers, current or retired, to possess a handgun in any public school building or bus.

Related Coverage:
Rep. Farmer clears room after bill allowing armed officers at school moves forward
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new rule largely banning them
ACLU sues TN House for removing three women from Tuesday’s session

During the hearing, Hanson spoke about a teacher’s heroics that kept not only her son but other students safe during the shooting at The Covenant School in late March that left six people dead.

She said that both of her children exited the school during what they thought was a fire drill. Her son was outside when the teacher realized it was an active shooter situation. To keep the students calm, she told them it was a race back inside to get them into the school and into a safe place.

“In those precious moments, they had to run back into the school, lock the door, get into a hallway bathroom, and keep those children quiet,” Hanson said. “The terror they experienced is something that I hope no other family, no other child has to experience.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A woman crash in Springfield with her four young children in the car.
SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

Latest News

Lex Larocca is among the dozens of people who lived at Glass Creek Village displaced by a fire...
Mt. Juliet apartment fire victims recover belongings, fight trauma
A 16-year-old has been arrested for the fourth time, a gun was found at a Clarksville school...
Wednesday evening news update
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Protesters in the gallery of the Tennessee State Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Senate passes four bills during Wednesday’s session