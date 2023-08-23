WATCH: Covenant School mom shares powerful untold story during special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a Civil Justice Committee hearing on day three of the special session, a Covenant School mom shared a powerful untold story of how a teacher helped keep her son and other students safe during the deadly shooting.

The hearing Rebecca Hanson and other Covenant School moms attended was over HB 7064, which would allow law enforcement officers, current or retired, to possess a handgun in any public school building or bus.

During the hearing, Hanson spoke about a teacher’s heroics that kept not only her son but other students safe during the shooting at The Covenant School in late March that left six people dead.

She said that both of her children exited the school during what they thought was a fire drill. Her son was outside when the teacher realized it was an active shooter situation. To keep the students calm, she told them it was a race back inside to get them into the school and into a safe place.

“In those precious moments, they had to run back into the school, lock the door, get into a hallway bathroom, and keep those children quiet,” Hanson said. “The terror they experienced is something that I hope no other family, no other child has to experience.”

