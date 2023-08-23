Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lewisburg firefighter is accused of raping a child, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said their investigation into allegations of sexual battery and rape of a child led to the indictment of 34-year-old Justin Barron.

In September 2021, agents began investigating Barron following allegations he sexually assaulted a child. Agents determined Barron had sexual contact with an underage female in the summer of 2020.

“Today, the case was presented to the Marshall County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Justin Russell Barron with one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery and one count of Rape of a Child,” the TBI said.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

