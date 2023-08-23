Teen arrested for 4th time this year for driving stolen car, police say

Police said another stolen vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was also recovered nearby.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for the fourth time in 2023 for driving a stolen car, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department

Police say the 16-year-old was found in North Nashville speeding in a Hyundai Sonata with a temporary tag registered to a Toyota Avalon.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and that’s when the teen fled, according to MNPD. Eventually, with help from a police helicopter, the Sonata was found on Judd Drive where the teen fled on foot and was taken into custody.

Police said the Sonata was stolen in Clarksville earlier in August. Another stolen vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was also recovered nearby.

“He was charged in juvenile court with vehicle theft, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, and possession of burglary tools,” MNPD said.

