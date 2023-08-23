TBI: White County shooter takes own life

Javier Lopez Carmona shot a passenger in the car on Highway 111 North before shooting himself when law enforcement arrived.
The TBI has been asked to assist in the investigation of a shooting inside a car on Highway 111 in Sparta.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - TBI agents and White County deputies are investigating a shooting inside a car on Highway 111 North on Monday morning in which one person was injured and another person died.

White County Sheriff’s deputies and Sparta Police officers responded to the shooting after 8 a.m.

The TBI said, according to statements from the scene, three men were traveling in a vehicle along Highway 111 when for some reason a passenger in the car, identified as Javier Lopez Carmona, 63, began firing shots at another passenger in the vehicle. The passenger ran from the area.

When law enforcement arrived, officers saw Carmona raise a gun to his head and fire a shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. The passenger who ran from the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The TBI said a vehicle traveling along Robert Matthews Highway was struck by gunfire during the incident. No one in the vehicle was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

