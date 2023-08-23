Stewart County deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’

There are no employees involved, nor are they in any danger, deputies said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a restaurant in Indian Mound.

The sheriff’s office said the death happened at The Restaurant, located at Highway 79.

There are no employees involved, nor are they in any danger, deputies said. The incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

