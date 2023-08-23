Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin man
64-year-old Ronald Beavers was last seen on Tuesday, according to the TBI.
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Franklin man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.
Ronald Beavers, 64, was last seen on Tuesday wearing a grey t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and red and black tennis shoes. He is 5′9″ and weighs 240 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
The TBI said Beavers has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have information about Beavers’ whereabouts, call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).
