Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Franklin man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Ronald Beavers, 64, was last seen on Tuesday wearing a grey t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and red and black tennis shoes. He is 5′9″ and weighs 240 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said Beavers has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have information about Beavers’ whereabouts, call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

