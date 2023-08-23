Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin man

64-year-old Ronald Beavers was last seen on Tuesday, according to the TBI.
The TBI said Ronald Beavers, 64, was last seen on Tuesday.
The TBI said Ronald Beavers, 64, was last seen on Tuesday.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Franklin man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Ronald Beavers, 64, was last seen on Tuesday wearing a grey t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and red and black tennis shoes. He is 5′9″ and weighs 240 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said Beavers has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have information about Beavers’ whereabouts, call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

Members of the public hold signs in support of gun reform and public safety initiatives in the...
Most bills tabled in first full day of special session
Ferris wheel (generic)
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair prepares for extreme heat
A woman crash in Springfield with her four young children in the car.
SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI
An expert explains the symptoms associated with menopause.
Menopause: What you need to know