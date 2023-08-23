Rep. Farmer forced to clear room after bill allowing armed officers at school moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A packed room of gun reform advocates was cleared out after the House Civil Justice Committee voted to recommend HB 7086 for passage.

After over two hours of discussion on several bills related to guns and school safety, HB 7064, garnered the most attention and time from members of the Civil Justice Committee.

According to the language of the bill, which is sponsored by Representative Chris Todd, it would allow law enforcement officers, current or retired, to possess a handgun in any public school building or bus, on any public school campus or grounds.

Representative Andrew Farmer, the committee chair, called for order in the hearing room multiple times throughout the meeting, but when the vote came down to recommend the bill for passage, the room erupted with yelling and screaming. Rep. Farmer could no longer control the proceedings, ordering the entire gallery cleared from the room.

HB 7064 moves on to the House Education Administration Committee for further discussion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.