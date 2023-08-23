$3M contract to install entry-resistant window film approved by Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools are one step closer to installing new security measures in its schools as a more than $3 million contract was approved for the purchase and installation of entry-resistant window film.

The Board of Education approved the contract with Solar Tint on consent for MNPS facilities.

The contract’s term is set for Aug. 23, 2023, through Aug. 22, 2028. The contract will not exceed $5M, according to the Aug. 22 school board agenda.

The total compensation is set at $3,004,650 based for the project bid, with the leftover funds to be made available for additional purchases as needed, according to the school board’s agenda item.

