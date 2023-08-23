No update 9 months after human heart found in salt barn

The last update was that the heart was determined to be that of a male adult.
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart found at TDOT facility(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have no updates nine months after a human heart was discovered in a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) salt barn in McEwen.

The last update was that the heart was determined to be that of a male adult, according to TBI. Investigators said DNA testing was also being performed to determine the heart’s origin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

The heart was found while TDOT workers were combining products to make brine. As workers were retrieving salt, they found what they initially believed to be an oddly shaped rock.

“I do have to say this is probably in the top 5 of most bizarre things that I’ve ever seen,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be led by TBI special agents and deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

