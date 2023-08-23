Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville charter elementary school’s air condition system stopped working this morning and the school day continued without A/C.

Now, Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary will be delayed on Thursday with a start time of 9 a.m.

The school told WSMV4 its A/C system failed due to the extreme temperatures late in the morning. Principal Bobby Miles said a repair technician arrived at the school at about noon.

“While temperatures in the school remained bearable, we took extra precautions by using fans and moving the students from warmer classrooms to cooler spaces like the gym,” Miles said.

Miles added that when the school learned repairs would take more time to complete, they sent a text alert to families, giving them the option to pick their children up early.

“We do expect the A/C to be back in full working order by the start of school tomorrow. However, to ensure the building is comfortable for students and staff when they arrive, we will delay the start of school until 9 a.m.,” Miles said.

