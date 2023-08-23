Nashville church pays off Amazon wish lists for teachers

The church said the event was about coming together to make a difference for those who need it most.
Cross Point Church attendees fulfilled all Amazon teacher wish lists at two Metro Nashville...
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville church’s congregation helped fulfill wish lists for teachers at two Metro Nashville Public Schools, among other good deeds.

On Aug. 22, church members from all Cross Point Church locations came together for an event at the Nashville campus called One Church. The goal was to rally people to invest in the next generation of Tennesseans, according to a media release.

The group raised enough funds to fulfill Amazon wish lists at two schools and provided financial resources for a hygiene closet at Jere Baxter Middle School in East Nashville. Dr. Kisha Cox, principal at Jere Baxter Middle School, said the needs are great there, with many teachers using their own resources in the classroom.

“A lot of our families were experiencing financial challenges – they just didn’t have the basic needs,” Cox said in the release. “We started a clothing closet, and we have a washer and dryer here where families can come and wash their clothes at no cost. We’ve noticed that when scholars don’t have the basic needs, they are often disconnected from the learning process because they are thinking about where their next meal is coming from. Most of the resources and supplies are purchased by staff members.”

The church said the event was about coming together to make a difference for those who need it most.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

