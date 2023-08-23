MTSU campus outreach workers indicted for trying to misuse student activity fees, investigators say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three men associated with Middle Tennessee State University’s campus outreach ministry organization have been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

The comptroller’s investigation began after MTSU’s internal audit staff notified the state office about possible theft within the outreach organization, according to a media release.

Investigators found campus director John Thomas Farmer, campus minister Greg McCall, and MTSU’s former student chapter president Austin “Audy” Smothers collaborated to submit a false reimbursement request in an attempt to steal nearly $5,000 in student activity fees from the university, according to the release.

“The three men claimed the money was spent to pay for students to attend a virtual New Year’s Conference in late 2020, as MTSU’s policies at that time prohibited reimbursements for travel expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the media release said. “However, investigators confirmed the men had reserved cabins in Gatlinburg and planned for the conference to be held there in person. This event was subsequently canceled. Farmer, McCall, and Smothers also collaborated to submit a fabricated receipt to MTSU to support their false reimbursement request in an attempt to induce MTSU to pay the claim.”

Investigators also noted the campus outreach arm of the university also provided false information regarding the amount of money in its bank accounts. For example, the release said the outreach department submitted a financial form to the university indicating it had $95 in its bank account. In reality, it had nearly $60,000 in the account, according to the release.

In August 2023, the Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Farmer, McCall, and Smothers each for one count of attempted theft of property over $2,500, one count of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and one count of false entries in a government record.

“I am pleased to note that MTSU officials have made significant updates to the university’s Student Activity Fee reimbursement procedures since this issue was first recognized,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in the release. “Establishing and following clear policies and procedures, which include reviewing required documentation, helps prevent fraudulent activity from occurring.”

To view the investigative report, visit the comptroller’s website.

