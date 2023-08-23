Mt. Juliet apartment fire victims recover belongings, fight trauma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live at a Mt. Juliet apartment complex that caught fire almost two weeks ago are trying to get settled in their new apartments.

A fire caused by a lightning strike at Glass Creek Village on Aug. 12 destroyed Building 400 and displaced dozens of residents.

People who lived on the first and second floors were allowed four hours total to go inside and salvage what they could.

“I imagine we might be able to ask for access again, but at this point, everything left is so damaged from water and or mold it would probably be unsafe,” Dreena Schotsch, who lived on the second floor with their husband and two kids, said. “Things molded quickly, and had we been allowed access sooner, we probably could have saved more.”

However, firefighters told people who lived on the third floor it was simply too dangerous to go up there and get their things.

Lex Larocca was one of those people. Everything she owned was destroyed in that fire, including her two cats. She said one of her cats died in the fire, and the other is still missing.

“I can’t enjoy myself doing anything because I feel guilty for not looking for him because I don’t know if he’s out there or not,” Larocca said.

When she is not looking for her cat, Larocca is trying to get settled in a new apartment in the same complex.

“I’m trying to adjust, trying to keep myself busy organizing, going through stuff, but it’s hard,” she said. “It’s been absolutely the worst week of my life.”

She said the generosity of her neighbors, family, friends and even strangers in the Nashville area and beyond has been overwhelming.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am,” she said. “I always had that thought of like, you know, ‘Who would really notice, who would care if something bad happened to me?’ And I am being proven so wrong.”

Larocca is living off her GoFundMe donations and help from her father as she works to move apartments. However, everything she owned was ruined, so she said she is starting with just the clothes she had on her back the day of the fire. She has received donations from neighbors and strangers alike.

“Things that I need honestly, more furniture items, like TV stands, a coffee table, simple stuff, computer desk,” Larocca said. “Cosmetics, if anybody wants to donate some Ulta or Sephora gift cards about that because your girl needs to look presentable for work.”

Those who wish to donate to Larocca can use this GoFundMe link.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.