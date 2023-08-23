Loaded gun found in student’s backpack after altercation at high school in Clarksville

Two loaded magazines were also found in the backpack.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A loaded handgun was seized from a student’s backpack by a school resource officer after an altercation at Kenwood High School, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the SRO responded to an altercation involving three students on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the altercation one of the student’s backpacks was searched on suspicion of contraband and the gun was found and then seized by the SRO. Two loaded magazines were also found in the backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says there were no threats made involving the weapon, directed toward the school or anyone involved.

“This is an isolated situation and there are no additional school safety concerns related to this incident,” MCSO said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

