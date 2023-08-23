La Vergne hires police captain in Milwaukee as new police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has officially hired its new police chief, months after Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired following a sex scandal within the department.

Christopher Moews will become La Vergne’s next police chief, according to a release from the city Wednesday afternoon. A start date has been set for Sept. 6.

Moews is currently a police captain in Milwaukee who has served in law enforcement for nearly 30 years.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career with the La Vergne Police Department, becoming an active member of the La Vergne community, working towards restoring community trust, and continuing to grow and develop the department is my top priority,” says Chief Moews. “During the course of meeting with several members of the La Vergne Police Department, as well as other city leaders, I have been impressed with their professionalism and dedication. It is an honor to serve the City of La Vergne as its next police chief!”

The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the employment agreement with Moews on Tuesday.

“We were in need of a strong leader to help us build back the trust of our citizens while also working with our current command staff to guide our department, and Christopher Moews is that leader,” said City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “This has been a difficult time for our city, our police department, and our hardworking and dedicated police officers. We believe Chief Moews will be able to navigate these uncharted waters while rebuilding the community’s trust in our officers.”

