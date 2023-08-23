How to protect your home from extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory earlier this week and issued more warnings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One way many stay cool is by staying inside, but in order to stay cool in your own home, it needs to be protected.

Redfin, a real estate company, shared ways how the heat affects your home and how to protect it.

According to Redfin, this is how extreme heat affects your home:

Foundation: Soil around a foundation will “shrink” if the ground heats up. Redfin said this will cause the soil to “separate from the footing” causing potential damage to the foundation.

Roof: A roof can extend and or warp which will cause shingles to crack, making them more susceptible to other issues like rain or snow. Heat can also weaken a roof’s structure, according to Redfin.

Attic: Redfin said attics are the hottest and most humid part of homes and can cause shingles on rooves to deteriorate faster.

Floors: Floorboards can warp and expand from humidity that usually comes along with the heat.

Pipes: Pipes can leak or break during periods of high water usage. Homeowners are likely to use a hose, run a sprinkler, or fill a swimming pool. If the pipes are poorly sealed, the heavy volume of water can damage the pipes.

So, how can you protect your home? Redfin suggests the following:

Replace your shingles – When having a new roof installed, Redfin said homeowners should choose a lighter color to reflect light. Redfin said new shingles can help people save 15% on cooling bills and cause less damage to the roof. One of the most affordable ways to fix your shingles without replacing the whole roof is by painting it. Redfin suggests that homeowners should check the shingle manufacturer’s warranty to be sure it doesn’t become “void by paint.”

Place an awning or shade on the exterior of your home – Redfin said this is important for windows that face east, south and west. The awning will block the sun’s rays but still provide natural light.

Vent out hot air – From the kitchen to the bathroom and to the dryer. Redfin said these are all places homeowners should vent out hot air from.

Plant shade plants – Redfin said homeowners should consider planting trees and bushes outside windows that will soak up heat and provide shade. Redfin said homeowners should by mature trees if possible.

Invest in better insulation - Doors, windows and walls that have better installation will help not only keep the heat out during the summer but keep the house warm during the winter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.