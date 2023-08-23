Homeowners using orange chairs to send message to legislators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Orange chairs are popping up across West Nashville in a movement to start conversations about gun rights and safety.

The chairs are sitting on front lawns and porches with signs and QR codes pushing neighbors to learn more and start talking about gun rights and gun safety.

“Even an empty chair can be an invitation to a conversation,” Margo Cloniger said.

Margo Cloniger said the concept all started with an art installation. Using empty orange chairs facing each other as a symbol for gun safety conversations.

“So I said, “What if we extended it to our front yards?’ and we said, ‘I’m willing to have a conversation are you?’” Margo Cloniger said.

Just days before Tennessee legislators planned to meet for a special session on public safety and gun rights, Margo Cloniger created an Instagram page encouraging people all over the city to put out an orange chair and spark conversations.

“The hope is that will just be neighbors and friends who you see every day, people walking past, people you might not know, maybe they are someone in your family who is a pro-gun activist and they are saying we want to have our rights protected. We have a right to bear arms, we want to keep that right, " Cloniger said.

“Whether you want change or you don’t want change, it sparks a conversation in a non-confrontational and exclusively positive way,” she said.

It’s a passion project Margo Cloniger said she created to help protect kids like her 15-year-old son Reuben.

“It was really terrifying to walk into school every day thinking this could happen to us next and there is no way of knowing and it feels like no one is doing anything to help make us safer,” Reuben said.

Creators of this movement said these chair are a reminder to legislators at the special session that truly listening to each other can help spark answers and create safer community.

“We should be going to school to learn and help the world and not be terrified all the time " Reuben Cloniger said.

It’s a fear Margo and her family pray these chairs help get rid of. She said they plan to leave a chair at the Tennessee State Capitol as a message to legislators.

