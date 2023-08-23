Franklin Police investigating bomb threat at gas station

An abandoned backpack was discovered at a Twice Daily Shell station Wednesday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is evacuating the area surrounding a gas station for potential bomb threat.

FPD said an abandoned backpack was found at the Twice Daily Shell station at 5060 Carothers Parkway and the surrounding streets are closed for the investigation.

The bomb squad is responding to the scene and people are encouraged to avoid the area.

