First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat carries into the weekend

A First Alert Weather Day each day through Saturday as very hot and humid weather will persist until a cold front passes through this weekend.

THROUGH SATURDAY:

The very hot and humid weather will continue through Saturday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued today through Saturday, because of the expected lingering heat & mugginess.

Mornings will provide only some relief, as temperatures start each day in the mid-70s. Temperatures should climb to 90 degrees around 10 a.m. Then, the heat index will already be close to 100. With that said, maximize the early morning hours over the next few days for outdoor activities.

Heat will only continue to build as the mugginess holds, through the afternoons. Highs each day will be in the 90s to around 100 with the heat index ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.

While there’s the slightest chance for a passing shower or storm along/near the Cumberland Plateau on Thursday afternoon, most areas will remain dry. Our chance for a few passing showers and storms will increase to 20-30% on Saturday. Similar rain chances can be expected through Tuesday of next week.

SUNDAY & BEYOND:

Cooler and less humid weather will take over on Sunday and beyond. We’ll keep a 20-30% chance of a passing shower or storm through that time.

Highs for much of next week will actually be below average, in the 80s.

