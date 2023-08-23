First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue through Friday as this stretch of dangerous heat continues across the Mid State.

Highs today through Friday are going to push near 100°, though many areas are still expected to stay in the 90s. With the humidity factored in, heat index values will be as high as 105°-115° at times.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue through Friday evening across most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

If you are going to be outside for any period of time throughout the week, make sure you’re staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, and taking breaks in the shade or AC if at all possible.

In addition, be sure to keep your pets inside and check on your elderly relatives/neighbors.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will still be hot with highs will be in the mid-90s for the day. It won’t be as humid, but still enough to make it feel like we’re just in the triple digits during the heat of the day. I can’t totally rule out a very isolated shower Saturday, but most if not all of us stay dry.

Temperatures finally drop back near 90, and some spots in the 80s, on Sunday with a break in the humidity and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower also cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but most of us stay dry.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll finally see temperatures drop back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday of next week with a small chance of an afternoon rain shower.

