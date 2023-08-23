East Nashville group hosting native plant sale

The idea is to provide a pathway for native birds and bugs around Nashville.
By Carley Gordon
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville neighborhood is coming together to help the Tennessee bird and bee populations.

They call themselves, “Neighbors for Native Plants,” and they are working to create a “pollinator pathway.”

The idea is to have a bunch of native plants planted close together so birds, bees, bugs, and butterflies can all get where they need to go.

The group buys plugs wholesale and then sells them for cheap and now they are preparing for their Fall planting.

“The more pollinator spots we have, the more we can support life,” said East Nashville resident Dr. Bieke Puncochar.

The plant plugs will be on sale until September 10th.

You can place an order online here.

There will be a plant pick-up event on September 24th.

