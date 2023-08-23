Dolly Parton fashion exhibit to open at Lipscomb University

The exhibit featuring 25 outfits from the country superstar’s wardrobe will be open for a limited time.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton(NBCUniversal)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rhinestones, glitter and Dolly, oh my!

Lipscomb University announced its Dolly Parton fashion exhibit, “My Life In Rhinestones,” is set to open this fall. The limited-time display is presented by the university’s Department of Fashion and Design and will feature 25 outfits from Parton’s decades-long career.

Beginning this Halloween, visitors can tour the one-of-a-kind looks and discover the history and stories behind the clothes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton and those behind her iconic fashion to offer the community this exciting opportunity to have an up-close look at some of her favorite outfits and to learn more about these treasured looks,” Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen said. “This unique fashion exhibition will also provide tremendous learning opportunities for our students as they discover more about the creative process and techniques and interact with the makers who have developed these fashions.”

The exhibit brings to life Parton’s new fashion-focused book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which is set to release Oct. 17.

The exhibit will be open to visitors from Oct. 31 to Dec. 9.

