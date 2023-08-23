Company breaks ground on $65M affordable housing community in East Nashville

It will feature 238 units in seven residential buildings and a clubhouse with a business center inside,
File photo
File photo(MGN Online)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville-based private equity real estate firm has broken ground on a $65 million affordable housing community in East Nashville on Wednesday.

The Clear Blue Company says this groundbreaking is part of their focus on addressing the affordable housing crisis in Nashville.

This community will be the city’s first ground-up affordable housing community, which is expected to be open in the next two years, Clear Blue said.

It will feature 238 units in seven residential buildings and a clubhouse with a business center inside.

“The units will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments,” Clear Blue said. “The rent will be affordable to someone earning 60% of the median income in the Nashville area. In addition, five units will also be set aside for residents earning 30% and below of the median income, and five units will be available to individuals experiencing situational homelessness.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A woman crash in Springfield with her four young children in the car.
SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

Latest News

Cross Point Church attendees fulfilled all Amazon teacher wish lists at two Metro Nashville...
Nashville church pays off Amazon wish lists for teachers
Affordable housing waitlist opening for apartments in North Nashville
Affordable housing waitlist opening for apartments in North Nashville
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton fashion exhibit to open at Lipscomb University
Affordable Insulation is here to help keep your home cool & comfortable this summer. Insulation...
How to protect your home from extreme heat