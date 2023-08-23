Company breaks ground on $65M affordable housing community in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville-based private equity real estate firm has broken ground on a $65 million affordable housing community in East Nashville on Wednesday.

The Clear Blue Company says this groundbreaking is part of their focus on addressing the affordable housing crisis in Nashville.

This community will be the city’s first ground-up affordable housing community, which is expected to be open in the next two years, Clear Blue said.

It will feature 238 units in seven residential buildings and a clubhouse with a business center inside.

“The units will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments,” Clear Blue said. “The rent will be affordable to someone earning 60% of the median income in the Nashville area. In addition, five units will also be set aside for residents earning 30% and below of the median income, and five units will be available to individuals experiencing situational homelessness.”

