Cheatham County Central football game due to heat
Kickoff for Friday’s game against Harpeth is pushed back due to the extreme heat expected.
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools announced a time change for Friday’s football game between Central High School and Harpeth High School due to high temperatures and a potentially dangerous heat index.
The kickoff was originally slated for 7 p.m., but the school district decided to move the game back to 7:30 p.m. to avoid the brunt of the expected heat on Friday.
Cheatham County Schools is not the only district dialing down their after-school activities. On Tuesday, Robertson County Schools (RCS) announced they will dismiss classes two hours early for the rest of the week, due to the heat. Wilson and Rutherford County school officials implemented similar precautions to keep their students safe.
