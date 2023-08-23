Cheatham County Central football game due to heat

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools announced a time change for Friday’s football game between Central High School and Harpeth High School due to high temperatures and a potentially dangerous heat index.

The kickoff was originally slated for 7 p.m., but the school district decided to move the game back to 7:30 p.m. to avoid the brunt of the expected heat on Friday.

Due to the expected high temperatures and heat index, kickoff for the Cheatham County Central High School and Harpeth High School football game on Friday, Aug. 25 has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. #ccsdtn pic.twitter.com/xbpmo2YVSU — Cheatham Schools (@CCBOE) August 23, 2023

Cheatham County Schools is not the only district dialing down their after-school activities. On Tuesday, Robertson County Schools (RCS) announced they will dismiss classes two hours early for the rest of the week, due to the heat. Wilson and Rutherford County school officials implemented similar precautions to keep their students safe.

