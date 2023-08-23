CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children under 5 years old or adults over 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children under 5 years old or adults over 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
A woman crash in Springfield with her four young children in the car.
SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

Latest News

In a record year of catastrophes, FEMA’s disaster fund is slipping into the red. (CNN, WBKO,...
FEMA disaster fund running out amid weather woes
Highway 111 in White County, Tennessee
TBI: White County shooter takes own life
Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a gas station on Shelby...
1 injured in shooting at East Nashville gas station
Shavone Canales recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully...
Woman narrowly escapes injury when spear crashes through windshield