Antioch music teacher gets classroom makeover

A $25,000 check was presented to the CMA Foundation on behalf of Luke Combs and Whiskey Jam.
Teacher receives music room makeover.
Teacher receives music room makeover.(Mapco x Music Will)
By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch music teacher at Smith Springs Elementary got a classroom makeover of her dreams.

Danielle Taylor was selected to receive the makeover to assist in her efforts to start a modern band program for the school, according to a Mapco spokesperson. On Wednesday, she was met with an assembly that included a performance by artist Redferrin.

At the assembly, a $25,000 check was presented by Mapco to the CMA Foundation on behalf of Luke Combs and Whiskey Jam. The money will go toward improving and sustaining music education programs across the country.

After the assembly, volunteers with Mapco and the nonprofit Music Will went to Taylor’s classroom to paint murals, assemble furniture and set up recording equipment. She will have the first recording studio in the school district.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A woman crash in Springfield with her four young children in the car.
SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

Latest News

Protesters removed from committee meeting
Loaded gun found in student's backpack after fight
Burrel "Chip" Davis
La Vergne has a new police chief. What led to his predecessor’s firing?
Craft Body Scan Shares How They look For Disease And Cancer Early