Antioch music teacher gets classroom makeover

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch music teacher at Smith Springs Elementary got a classroom makeover of her dreams.

Danielle Taylor was selected to receive the makeover to assist in her efforts to start a modern band program for the school, according to a Mapco spokesperson. On Wednesday, she was met with an assembly that included a performance by artist Redferrin.

At the assembly, a $25,000 check was presented by Mapco to the CMA Foundation on behalf of Luke Combs and Whiskey Jam. The money will go toward improving and sustaining music education programs across the country.

After the assembly, volunteers with Mapco and the nonprofit Music Will went to Taylor’s classroom to paint murals, assemble furniture and set up recording equipment. She will have the first recording studio in the school district.

