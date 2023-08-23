Affordable housing waitlist opening for apartments in North Nashville

MDHA says Cheatham Place’s waitlist will open on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 28 to 3 p.m. Aug. 30.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new affordable housing waitlist is set to open on Monday, Aug. 28 for apartments in North Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.

MDHA says Cheatham Place’s waitlist will open on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 28 to 3 p.m. Aug. 30.

You can only apply online at www.nashville-mdha.org anytime during the application period.

“A new version of the MDHA website launched in June, and applicants can find the application by clicking the button on the large yellow banner at the top of the home page that says Apply Now for Housing or clicking Apply for Housing under the Renters tab on the home page during the open waiting list period,” MDHA said.

“The application process remains the same and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.”

