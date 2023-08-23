ACLU sues TN House for removing three women from Tuesday’s session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Civil Liberties Union announced on Wednesday that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of three women who were removed from the Tennessee House chambers on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, House Clerk Tammy Letzler, Sergeant of Arms Bobby Trotter, and Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry.

The lawsuit is on behalf of Allison Polidor, Erica Bowton, and Maryam Abolfazli, who were removed from the Tennessee State House chambers on Tuesday for displaying signs before the subcommittee. The ACLU views their removal as a violation of their rights to free speech as citizens “wishing to engage peacefully in the democratic process.”

The House adopted new rules before this special session to better monitor outbursts during debate on the assembly floor and encourage proper communication and order.

“These rules are unreasonable,” ACLU-TN Legal Director Stella Yarbrough said. “The Tennessee House’s ban on silently holding signs in House galleries directly undermines Tennesseans’ First Amendment right to express their opinions on issues that affect them and their families.”

You can view the entire lawsuit below:

