1 injured in shooting at East Nashville gas station

The victim appeared to be an innocent bystander after occupants of two trucks got into a dispute.
A man got shot in the crossfire at a East Nashville gas station on Monday evening.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Monday evening.

Police said the victim was standing between the suspects and a Dodge Ram when he was struck by gunfire around 5:35 p.m. Monday at the Shell station at 1001 Shelby Ave. Police found the man on the ground after being shot in the right hip/groin area.

Police said a black Dodge Ram truck parked behind a red Dodge Durango. The Ram began to back up out of the pumps and the passenger then leaned out the window and threw something at the rear of the Durango. Police said the driver and a backseat passenger got out of the Durango and began shooting at the Ram as it drove away.

Police said the suspects got back in their cars and left.

The gunfire struck the victim, a concrete pole and two gas pumps.

Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

