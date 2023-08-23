1 injured in shooting at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Monday evening.

Police said the victim was standing between the suspects and a Dodge Ram when he was struck by gunfire around 5:35 p.m. Monday at the Shell station at 1001 Shelby Ave. Police found the man on the ground after being shot in the right hip/groin area.

Police said a black Dodge Ram truck parked behind a red Dodge Durango. The Ram began to back up out of the pumps and the passenger then leaned out the window and threw something at the rear of the Durango. Police said the driver and a backseat passenger got out of the Durango and began shooting at the Ram as it drove away.

Police said the suspects got back in their cars and left.

The gunfire struck the victim, a concrete pole and two gas pumps.

Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.