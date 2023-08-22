WSMV4′s Amanda Hara named ‘Best Anchor’ by Tennessee Association of Broadcasters

The award is the latest in Hara’s decorated 15-year career covering news across Tennessee.
Amanda Hara
Amanda Hara(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – WSMV4 News Anchor Amanda Hara was awarded Best Anchor at the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters awards Monday night.

Hara won the award for her work at WVLT, WSMV4 News’ sister station in Knoxville.

The award is the latest in Hara’s decorated 15-year career covering news across Tennessee. She has been honored with two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, 13 regional Edward R. Murrow awards, nine Emmy awards along with more than two dozen Emmy Award nominations. She was twice named “Best Reporter” and “Best Anchor” by the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters.

Hara serves alongside Holly Thompson as co-anchor of WSMV4 News Today and leads the station’s digital team as Digital Director.

