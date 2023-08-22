Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman was attacked and robbed Sunday near the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to 310 First Ave. South in response to the robbery. The victim said a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kalop Chicola, walked up behind her and hit her in the back of the head, before pulling her hair and taking her purse, according to an MNPD arrest report.

She told officers a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was nearby and was able to take Chicola into custody. A witness on scene corroborated the woman’s account of the attack, police said.

Chicola was charged with robbery and remains in jail on a $30,000 bond.

