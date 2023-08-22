Titans react to teammate’s home explosion, father’s death

Head coach Mike Vrabel broke the devastating news to the team after practice on Tuesday.
CB Caleb Farley’s home in North Carolina collapsed overnight with his father and one other person inside.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Titans cornerback Caleb Farley lost his father and home in an overnight explosion.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel broke the devastating news to the team after practice that same day. Left stunned, Farley’s teammates said they plan to support the player in any way they can.

“Caleb’s one of the guys that I consider one of my closest friends on the team,” Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said. “It’s a tragic situation, and I feel for him and his family. I’ll make sure to reach out to him and lend a helping hand as needed.”

Another player, Titans safety Kevin Byard, also offered his support.

“I feel like as a team and as a brother, all I can really do is try to be there for him, pray for him and pray with him,” Byard said.

Farley’s North Carolina home exploded just after midnight, with his father, 61-year-old Robert Farley, and a 25-year-old man inside. His father died in the explosion, and the 25-year-old was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they were shocked anyone made it out of the house alive.

Farley returned home the same day of the explosion. After seeing the support from his community, he said it’s all love from his end.

“I’ve always known my father was loved in this community,” Farley said. “Growing up as a little boy, I always knew my father was well respected in this community, so I appreciate the support.”

Vrabel said the most important thing right now is for the team to be there for Fowler for whatever he needs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

