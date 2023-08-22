These are Nashville’s most popular dog, cat breeds in 2023, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pets are more than companions, they’re family members.

In preparation for National Dog Day on August 26, Rover Unveils revealed the most popular dog and cat breeds in Nashville in a new report.

Below you can find a list of the top 5 trending, most popular, and rarest dog breeds in Nashville.

Trending: Mixed, Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle, Golden Retriever, and German Shepard

Most Popular: Bernedoodle, Miniature Poodle, French Bulldog, Cavalier King Charles and Spaniel Toy Poodle

Rarest: Saluki, Sakhalin Husky, Portuguese Podengo, Welsh Springer Spaniel and Belgian Shepherd Dog (Groenendael)

In a survey conducted by Rover Unveils it was discovered that Gen Z pet parents are more likely to have a mixed-breed dog while Baby Boomers and Gen X are more likely to have a purebred dog. Cats are also playing a role in Nashville with their unique looks and personalities.

Below you can find a list of the top 5 trending and most popular cat breeds in Nashville.

Trending: Snowshoe, Savannah, Turkish Van, Siberian, and Scottish Ford.

Most Popular: Domestic Shorthair, American Shorthair, Domestic Longhair, Maine Coon, and Siamese.

When it comes to choosing a pet, it can be a hard decision. There are so many factors that go into choosing the perfect one for your family.

According to Rover Unveils 72% of pet parents stated that the leading cause to choosing a dog is the resemblance in looks and personality. 42% of pet parents stated that the breed of the dog isn’t important. For cats, 30% of pet parents claimed that the breed was a factor but it’s more so the color of the cat that played a huge role.

