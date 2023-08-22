These are Nashville’s most popular dog, cat breeds in 2023, report says

In preparation for National Dog Day on August 26, Rover Unveils revealed the most popular dog and cat breeds in Nashville in a new report.
FILE - Researchers looked at more than 21,000 dogs.
FILE - Researchers looked at more than 21,000 dogs.(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pets are more than companions, they’re family members.

Below you can find a list of the top 5 trending, most popular, and rarest dog breeds in Nashville.

  • Trending: Mixed, Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle, Golden Retriever, and German Shepard
  • Most Popular: Bernedoodle, Miniature Poodle, French Bulldog, Cavalier King Charles and Spaniel Toy Poodle
  • Rarest: Saluki, Sakhalin Husky, Portuguese Podengo, Welsh Springer Spaniel and Belgian Shepherd Dog (Groenendael)

In a survey conducted by Rover Unveils it was discovered that Gen Z pet parents are more likely to have a mixed-breed dog while Baby Boomers and Gen X are more likely to have a purebred dog. Cats are also playing a role in Nashville with their unique looks and personalities.

Below you can find a list of the top 5 trending and most popular cat breeds in Nashville.

  • Trending: Snowshoe, Savannah, Turkish Van, Siberian, and Scottish Ford.
  • Most Popular: Domestic Shorthair, American Shorthair, Domestic Longhair, Maine Coon, and Siamese.

When it comes to choosing a pet, it can be a hard decision. There are so many factors that go into choosing the perfect one for your family.

According to Rover Unveils 72% of pet parents stated that the leading cause to choosing a dog is the resemblance in looks and personality. 42% of pet parents stated that the breed of the dog isn’t important. For cats, 30% of pet parents claimed that the breed was a factor but it’s more so the color of the cat that played a huge role.

