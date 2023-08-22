‘There is no action needed on your stolen rent’: Property management company reverses course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A property management company out of Jackson, Tennessee is changing course after WSMV 4 Investigates uncovered a letter telling residents to repay rent. The letter admits the rent money had been stolen by their property manager.

Despite the letter being sent a month ago to residents of Holly Tree Apartments, Volunteer Management Company claims last week was the first time they have seen it. Now, they are apologizing to the people who live there.

The letter is the reason John Wilear reached out to WSMV4. He is a resident of Holly Tree Apartments in Manchester, Tennessee whose rent money was allegedly stolen from him by now-former property manager Casey Oiler. The same thing happened to his neighbor, Angel Baker.

“I paid my rent, so I shouldn’t have to pay it again,” Baker said.

The letter admits Oiler had stolen it. Oiler is charged with theft in Warren County and under investigation in Manchester and Decherd for allegedly stealing rent payments at three properties run by Volunteer Management.

“Take responsibility for your employees,” Wilear said.

Previous coverage Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay

When asked about the letter last week, Volunteer Management Company supervisor Brad Tursky told us via email “that is how the legal system works.”

However, just two days after the story aired, WSMV4 got another email from Tursky.

He said in that email “apparently the current manager wrote this own.” That same day, Tursky sent a second letter to residents saying the initial letter “was not authorized and there is no action needed on your stolen rent.”

“He [Tursky] never expected anyone to go to the news and have this aired publicly, and now they look foolish,” Wilear said to WSMV4 after receiving the second letter. “He is playing dumb and backpedaling. Despicable. Despicable is the word.”

This story got the attention of the USDA, the federal agency that finances the complexes that Oiler is accused of stealing from. A USDA spokesperson said they are looking into the situation and working with all parties to reach a resolution.

