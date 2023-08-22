Tennessee public safety special session starts with new rules, restrictions on protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Monday to talk about public safety.

A special session was called by Gov. Bill Lee after The Covenant School shooting in March to work on gun reform, mental health and reducing crime.

On the first day of the session, House republicans tried to suspend the rules and introduce a resolution to end the session before any actions could be taken. That measure failed, but Senate Republicans plan to vote on a similar resolution early Tuesday morning.

The House did pass several sweeping rule changes that limit who is allowed into the Capitol and how members are allowed to speak about issues during the session.

The new rules allow the Speaker to punish members for a “material disruption of officials legislative business” including using microphones or recording devices during a session, going off topic during a debate and impugning the reputation of another member. These violations are all at the discretion of Speaker Cameron Sexton, and members will be punished by losing their ability to speak during floor sessions.

“Stick to the bill. Stick to the policy,” Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said. “Folks that are here in the gallery for a special session that the Governor has called have asked us to debate important issues. Let’s stay on the issues.”

Republican leadership also decided to only open one side of the House gallery to the public for the special session, the other is reserved for lobbyists, staff members and credentialed media. Capacity of the Capitol rotunda has also been greatly reduced following large gun reform protests outside the House chamber in March and April.

On Monday, there were more State Troopers lining the halls outside the chamber than members of the public.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. John Clemmons, D-Nashville, said the changes, “limited participation and transparency in this government.” He also expressed concerns bills filed by Democrats for the special session have been rejected and not added to the public record by the House Clerk.

The new rules also prevent people in the gallery from holding any signs or posters about issues. During the first floor session, those small signs read things like “guns not kids” and “make our schools safe again.”

Families of Covenant School shooting survivors were also in the gallery holding signs. A spokesperson for the families released a statement that said they are disappointed the new rules limit their ability to share their views with policy makers.

“Tennessee should protect speech rights,” the spokesperson said. “The gallery should be open primarily to the public and political expression, including the use of small signs, is a right protected by the First Amendment and in no way distracts from the members ability to participate in constructive dialogue.”

“We came to observe our legislature in action,” the statement continued. “We sat quietly, prayed for and listened to the members. Instead, with the new no sign rule, we felt we lost a bit of dignity in our identity as parents of survivors.”

Committee meetings will begin on Tuesday morning to determine what, if any, bills will be considered by the full General Assembly during this special session.

