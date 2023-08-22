SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother has been charged with driving under the influence after she crashed her car while driving with four young children late Monday night in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on North Main Street near 16th Avenue East at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The driver was identified as Rene Marchetta, 32, and charged with DUI, four counts of child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

A motorcyclist described watching the small SUV hit a culvert and go airborne into the trees, then crash into a parked vehicle. He said the vehicle kept going for several blocks through a field and back onto the road as he followed on his motorcycle. The vehicle finally came to rest in the parking lot of the Depot Bar & Grill.

The man told SBN the woman asked him not to notify the police, but he insisted when he realized the children may need medical treatment.

The children’s ages are 1, 3, 5, and 7. They were all transported to the hospital for treatment, according to SBN.

