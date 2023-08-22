Several Mid State school districts cancel outdoor afternoon activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School systems are limiting outdoor activities this week because of the extreme temperatures.

Fall sports are in full swing for many student-athletes, yet it is the heat that will be dominating the fields this week.

Rutherford County Schools says outdoor activities will be completed by noon today to limit the amount of time students spend outside.

The school system says no competitions or outdoor practices can happen before 7 p.m. through Thursday and even after that time, heat policies from the league will be followed.

When the heat index reaches 104, the sporting event must have both an athletic trainer present and access to a cold-water immersion tub.

Students on buses are advised to expect the bus to have all windows down with no air conditioning, but they are permitted to bring water bottles.

All afternoon outdoor activities were canceled yesterday in Wilson County.

Officials with Wilson County Schools are also keeping a close eye on the heat.

All afternoon outdoor school activities were canceled on Monday due to the extreme temperatures, and it may be the case on Tuesday, as air quality alerts are in effect.

The school district is not only looking at the actual temperatures but the heat index as well.

As a result, any after-school activities from 3 - 6 p.m. were canceled if they were outside. As of now, evening plans will still go on, which typically take place between 6- 8 p.m.

Wilson County Schools says unlimited water needs to be on hand for any of these outdoor activities with a maximum practice time of one hour.

During that hour, athletes must also take breaks for a total of at least 20 minutes.

Wilson County Schools has also limited what is allowed during practice: No conditioning activities and students cannot wear any of their protective gear.

The school district expects to use the same approach throughout the week.

