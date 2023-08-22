Rutherford Co. Schools scaling back outdoor activities, practices during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools reports it will be scaling back on some outdoor activities and implementing additional precautions and restrictions to ensure student safety during this week’s heat wave.

The school system says this move comes to battle the heat index this week.

Related coverage Robertson County Schools to dismiss early due to heat

“To be extra cautious this week because of the heat index, RCS has implemented additional precautions and restrictions this week to keep students safe. We will continue monitoring the forecast and will keep parents posted about any additional changes,” RCS said.

Here’s what they’re doing to combat the heat:

Outside activities (recess, outdoor classroom use, etc.) will be completed by noon. Even before this time, we will use caution and limit outside time for students.

TSSAA heat index : Ensure compliance with all TSSAA heat index policies and procedures. There is no room for modifications or adjustments to these policies. This also applies to marching band and other outdoor activities.

As the week progresses, it is going to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for outside practices during the afternoon/early evening.

To be proactive, no competitions or outdoor practices can occur before 7 p.m. through Thursday. Even after 7 p.m., TSSAA heat policies and procedures will be followed. Friday also looks doubtful for before 7 p.m., but we will provide guidance to schools by Thursday morning.

Per TSSAA’s heat policy, to have competitions with a heat index above 104, schools must have both an athletic trainer at the specific competition and access to a cold water immersion tub (or other rapid on-site cooling method)

On school buses, all windows will be kept down on buses without air conditioning, and students will be permitted to have water bottles.

IT'S HOT! To be extra cautious this week because of the heat index, RCS has implemented additional precautions and... Posted by Rutherford County Schools on Monday, August 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.