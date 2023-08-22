Rutherford Co. Schools scaling back outdoor activities, practices during heat wave

The school system says this move comes to battle the heat index this week.
Rutherford County Schools says outdoor activities will be completed by noon today to limit the amount of time students spend outside.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools reports it will be scaling back on some outdoor activities and implementing additional precautions and restrictions to ensure student safety during this week’s heat wave.

The school system says this move comes to battle the heat index this week.

Related coverage
Robertson County Schools to dismiss early due to heat

“To be extra cautious this week because of the heat index, RCS has implemented additional precautions and restrictions this week to keep students safe. We will continue monitoring the forecast and will keep parents posted about any additional changes,” RCS said.

Here’s what they’re doing to combat the heat:

  • Outside activities (recess, outdoor classroom use, etc.) will be completed by noon. Even before this time, we will use caution and limit outside time for students.
  • TSSAA heat index: Ensure compliance with all TSSAA heat index policies and procedures. There is no room for modifications or adjustments to these policies. This also applies to marching band and other outdoor activities.
  • As the week progresses, it is going to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for outside practices during the afternoon/early evening.
  • To be proactive, no competitions or outdoor practices can occur before 7 p.m. through Thursday. Even after 7 p.m., TSSAA heat policies and procedures will be followed. Friday also looks doubtful for before 7 p.m., but we will provide guidance to schools by Thursday morning.
  • Per TSSAA’s heat policy, to have competitions with a heat index above 104, schools must have both an athletic trainer at the specific competition and access to a cold water immersion tub (or other rapid on-site cooling method)
  • On school buses, all windows will be kept down on buses without air conditioning, and students will be permitted to have water bottles.

IT'S HOT! To be extra cautious this week because of the heat index, RCS has implemented additional precautions and...

Posted by Rutherford County Schools on Monday, August 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
This is one of 32 bullet holes created when someone fired shots at this family's home in...
Hermitage family survives over 30 shots fired at house, says this is 3rd shooting attempt by high schoolers this year
The gallery was ejected after continuing to clap despite being asked to stop.
Gallery ejected during special session
The Cordell Hull State Office Building (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Room cleared during special session due to excessive clapping, signs
Rare spotless giraffe born at Brights Zoo