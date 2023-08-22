Room cleared during special session due to excessive clapping, signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Civil Justice Subcommittee House Hearing Room in the Cordell Hull Building was cleared on Tuesday after onlookers in the gallery held signs, made noise and clapped despite being told to stop.

During the session, people can be heard clapping as the vote for HB7043, a bill that would permit those with an enhanced gun permit to carry on school property, was deferred.

Chairman Lowell Russell pauses and is heard saying, “Are we going to calm down and listen, or will I have to clear the room?”

The gallery continued to clap and, seconds later, Chairman Russell ordered troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to clear the room. A committee member asked if it was appropriate if only the half that was making the noise was removed, to which Chairman Russell said it would be difficult to determine and proceeded to follow through with his initial order.

“This is their third time,” Chairman Russell said. “Troopers, clear the room.”

This comes after rules and restrictions were passed as the special session began on Monday.

Rules regarding etiquette in the room were approved, preventing the gallery from holding signs and posters about issues and from having any noise or voice amplification devices.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.