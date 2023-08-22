Room cleared during special session due to excessive clapping, signs

This comes after restrictions were passed as the special session began on Monday.
The gallery was ejected after continuing to clap despite being asked to stop.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Civil Justice Subcommittee House Hearing Room in the Cordell Hull Building was cleared on Tuesday after onlookers in the gallery held signs, made noise and clapped despite being told to stop.

During the session, people can be heard clapping as the vote for HB7043, a bill that would permit those with an enhanced gun permit to carry on school property, was deferred.

Chairman Lowell Russell pauses and is heard saying, “Are we going to calm down and listen, or will I have to clear the room?”

Previous Coverage
Things to know as Tennessee legislative special session begins: Procedures, timeline, more
Tennessee public safety special session starts with new rules, restrictions on protests

The gallery continued to clap and, seconds later, Chairman Russell ordered troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to clear the room. A committee member asked if it was appropriate if only the half that was making the noise was removed, to which Chairman Russell said it would be difficult to determine and proceeded to follow through with his initial order.

“This is their third time,” Chairman Russell said. “Troopers, clear the room.”

This comes after rules and restrictions were passed as the special session began on Monday.

Rules regarding etiquette in the room were approved, preventing the gallery from holding signs and posters about issues and from having any noise or voice amplification devices.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
This is one of 32 bullet holes created when someone fired shots at this family's home in...
Hermitage family survives over 30 shots fired at house, says this is 3rd shooting attempt by high schoolers this year
The gallery was ejected after continuing to clap despite being asked to stop.
Gallery ejected during special session
Rare spotless giraffe born at Brights Zoo