Robertson County Schools to dismiss early due to heat

A heat wave is expected over the next couple of days with highs in the upper 90s.
“The humidity can make things worse than you realize,” Dr. Mark Wiggins with St. Bernards said....
“The humidity can make things worse than you realize,” Dr. Mark Wiggins with St. Bernards said. “You look at the temperature and it says one thing, but the added humidity makes exposure worse."((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – Robertson County Schools is helping students beat the heat by releasing early the next three days.

Robertson County will dismiss students two hours early Wednesday Aug. 23 through Friday Aug. 25. There will be no trade school on those days either, according to the school district. Robertson County joins Rutherford County by introducing proactive measures to help protect students from heat.

Rutherford Co. Schools scaling back outdoor activities, practices during heat wave

A heat wave is expected over the next couple of days with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
This is one of 32 bullet holes created when someone fired shots at this family's home in...
Hermitage family survives over 30 shots fired at house, says this is 3rd shooting attempt by high schoolers this year
The gallery was ejected after continuing to clap despite being asked to stop.
Gallery ejected during special session
The Cordell Hull State Office Building (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Room cleared during special session due to excessive clapping, signs
Rare spotless giraffe born at Brights Zoo