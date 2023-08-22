Robertson County Schools to dismiss early due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – Robertson County Schools is helping students beat the heat by releasing early the next three days.

Robertson County will dismiss students two hours early Wednesday Aug. 23 through Friday Aug. 25. There will be no trade school on those days either, according to the school district. Robertson County joins Rutherford County by introducing proactive measures to help protect students from heat.

A heat wave is expected over the next couple of days with highs in the upper 90s.

