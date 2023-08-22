Police searching for man who broke into Dollar General, stole cell phone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

On August 4 at 10 p.m., the Dollar General store located at 1510 Branch Street was broken into.

Police say that a man threw a rock through the front window and then proceeded to steal a cell phone. Afterward, the man was seen heading toward Porter Road on foot.

MNPD is asking anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.