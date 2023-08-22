Pedestrian killed on interstate in Trigg County

PADUCAH, Ken. (WSMV) - Emergency response personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate in Trigg County early Tuesday morning.

According to Trigg County Emergency Management, a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-24 East at mile marker 65, and the interstate was reduced to one lane while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

Motorists were encouraged to find alternate routes or be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic in the area.

