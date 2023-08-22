Pedestrian killed on interstate in Trigg County

I-24 was down to one lane for the investigation.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet(KYTC)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ken. (WSMV) - Emergency response personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate in Trigg County early Tuesday morning.

According to Trigg County Emergency Management, a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-24 East at mile marker 65, and the interstate was reduced to one lane while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

Motorists were encouraged to find alternate routes or be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic in the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

