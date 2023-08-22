Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 30 shots were fired into a Hermitage home on Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting in the 800 block of Bradley Place was reported just after 10 a.m., according to police. Authorities say no one was injured, and they have information on at least one suspect leaving the scene of the shooting.

A witness said they saw two suspects in front of the duplex, which had two families inside. Police said the suspect, or suspects, fired 32 rounds into both sides of the home.

The witness said they also spotted the suspects running from the house, getting into a car and driving off. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

