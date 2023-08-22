Outdoor afternoon activities canceled in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with Wilson County Schools are keeping a close eye on the heat.

All afternoon outdoor school activities were canceled on Monday due to the extreme temperatures, and it may be the case on Tuesday, as air quality alerts are in effect.

The school district is not only looking at the actual temperatures but the heat index as well.

As a result, any after-school activities from 3 - 6 p.m. were canceled if they were outside. As of now, evening plans will still go on, which typically take place between 6- 8 p.m.

Wilson County Schools says unlimited water needs to be on hand for any of these outdoor activities with a maximum practice time of one hour.

During that hour, athletes must also take breaks for a total of at least 20 minutes.

Wilson County Schools has also limited what is allowed during practice: No conditioning activities and students cannot wear any of their protective gear.

The school district expects to use the same approach throughout the week.

