Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard

Upon arrival, one of the officers recognized the deer was in labor and distress, WCSO said.
Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard
Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Animal Control officers were able to spring into action and help a deer that was both in distress and in labor in someone’s backyard in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call of a wild animal that was laying in someone’s backyard for two days.

Upon arrival, one of the officers recognized the deer was in labor and distress, WCSO said. She was able to help with the delivery of a fawn before others arrived to help with the delivery of its twin.

“The baby fawns were tended to and assisted with bottles of milk while momma was assessed and helped to drink water via a syringe. A rehab facility responded and all three deer were transported to their temporary home at the rehabilitation facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment the doe is showing improvements.

Feel-Good Story of the Week! 🦌 This morning, our Animal Control Officers responded to a call for service regarding a...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

This is one of 32 bullet holes created when someone fired shots at this family's home in...
Hermitage family survives over 30 shots fired at house, says this is 3rd shooting attempt by high schoolers this year
The gallery was ejected after continuing to clap despite being asked to stop.
Gallery ejected during special session
The Cordell Hull State Office Building (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Room cleared during special session due to excessive clapping, signs
Rare spotless giraffe born at Brights Zoo